Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) is Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises 3.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.40 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.30.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

