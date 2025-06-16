FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 27,366 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,366 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

