FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 3,912 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

