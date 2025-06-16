Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 256,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,553.59. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,930 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $64.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $253.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

