Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

