Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – June 15th

Walmart, GameStop, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is selling goods or services online through websites or mobile apps. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the digital retail sector, which often exhibits rapid growth driven by shifts in consumer shopping habits. Performance of ecommerce stocks is influenced by factors like website traffic, user experience, logistics efficiency, and market competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 18,672,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,944,516. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 59,696,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,111,669. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE:CL traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.20. 5,331,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

Featured Articles