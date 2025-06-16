Video Game Stocks To Follow Now – June 15th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing or manufacturing hardware for video games. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the gaming industry’s revenue streams—from blockbuster titles and downloadable content to consoles and mobile apps. Examples of well-known video game stocks include Nintendo, Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.20. 18,672,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,944,516. The firm has a market cap of $751.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.25. 7,297,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,221. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.13. Target has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.23. 2,011,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,950. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.78 and a 200 day moving average of $205.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $240.78.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.82. 1,341,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,108. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $137.30.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,554. TKO Group has a one year low of $100.76 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -387.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.67.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,082. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

FNKO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.77. Funko has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

