Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Abound Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Abound Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.