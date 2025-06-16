Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 14,838.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,349 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of RTX by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $145.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $194.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

