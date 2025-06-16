Mason & Associates Inc Acquires 21 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mason & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 4.7%

MA stock opened at $561.50 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $555.17 and its 200 day moving average is $544.04. The firm has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,686 shares of company stock valued at $26,430,428 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

