Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 8,188 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $97.96 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

