Columbus Macro LLC Sells 13,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after buying an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2%

VEA opened at $56.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.