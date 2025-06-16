Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Trimmed by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $9,369,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $145.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

