iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

