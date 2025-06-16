Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $9.83 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,767 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.87 and its 200-day moving average is $389.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

