Morgan Stanley Lowers Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $5.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,242,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,044,551. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 334,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

