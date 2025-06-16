Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Expect Equity LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $10.94. 14,874,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $798.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.09. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $11.36.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

