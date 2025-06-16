Aaron Jeffery Tonken Sells 119,700 Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 119,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total value of C$884,583.00.

Aaron Jeffery Tonken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 25th, Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 300 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$1,812.00.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TSE BIR traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 556,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,073. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.53 and a 52-week high of C$7.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.63%.

BIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.16.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

