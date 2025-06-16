The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Cut by M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $70.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

