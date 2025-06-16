Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Drops By 37.5%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GOFPY traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,231. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.55.

Organization of Football Prognostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3821 per share. This is a positive change from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

