Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

