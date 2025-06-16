Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $128,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.