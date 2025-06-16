Northstar Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Amgen by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 62,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $295.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.33 and a 200 day moving average of $285.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

