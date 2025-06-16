GrafTech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,168 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,044% compared to the typical volume of 277 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.63.

GrafTech International Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of NYSE EAF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. 1,410,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $313.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,200. This trade represents a 125.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,800,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,981,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,619,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,380,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 743,805 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

