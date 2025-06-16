HUYA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,136 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,563 put options.

HUYA Stock Up 1.7%

HUYA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 623,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.04 million, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s payout ratio is -2,042.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Amiral Gestion bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUYA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

