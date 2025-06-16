Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 23,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of 113% compared to the typical volume of 11,237 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UEC

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Shares of UEC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 17,286,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,958,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.