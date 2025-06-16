Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 23,964 call options on the company. This is an increase of 113% compared to the typical volume of 11,237 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.
Uranium Energy Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.
Uranium Energy Company Profile
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
