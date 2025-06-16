Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

NYSE:COP opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

