Adero Partners LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Argus cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $313.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.66 and its 200 day moving average is $472.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristen Gil bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

