Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $316.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $212.12 and a twelve month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

