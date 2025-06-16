Signature Wealth Management Group Has $433,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,923,265,000 after acquiring an additional 277,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,583,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,098,305,000 after purchasing an additional 65,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,174,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,136,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,415,000 after buying an additional 1,299,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,710,000 after buying an additional 219,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.82.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $306.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.27 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.