QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,426 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,426 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $31,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $137.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $140.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.01.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.