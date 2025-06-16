Abound Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $7,396,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
NYSE CAT opened at $356.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.10 and a 200 day moving average of $347.86.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
