Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.92.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $356.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.86.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

