Optas LLC Has $516,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 103,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 707,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1%

XOM stock opened at $112.06 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.