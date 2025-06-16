Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
MSLOY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. 44,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $19.23.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is D-Wave’s Latest $400M Sales Agreement a Dilution Deal-Breaker?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- SoundHound’s AI Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.