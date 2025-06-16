Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance

MSLOY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. 44,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.