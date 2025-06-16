Trust Point Inc. Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $184.01 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $185.55. The firm has a market cap of $286.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

