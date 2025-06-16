1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $130.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

