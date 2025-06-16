Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after buying an additional 11,102,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after buying an additional 3,818,700 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5,744.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,520,000 after buying an additional 3,599,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 5,145.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after buying an additional 3,040,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,817,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,036,000 after buying an additional 2,600,801 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

