Bayshore Asset Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bayshore Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $548.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $521.36 and a 200 day moving average of $533.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

