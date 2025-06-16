CHB Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CHB Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 188,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,607,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 536,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,955,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

VOO opened at $548.77 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $521.36 and a 200-day moving average of $533.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

