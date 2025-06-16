Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.70 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after buying an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $208.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

