Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Expands By 49.7%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $24.83 during midday trading on Monday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Daiseki Co.,Ltd.
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is D-Wave’s Latest $400M Sales Agreement a Dilution Deal-Breaker?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- SoundHound’s AI Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.