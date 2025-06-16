Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Expands By 49.7%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DSKIF remained flat at $24.83 during midday trading on Monday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Featured Articles

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

