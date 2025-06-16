ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 50.7% in May

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 6.8%

OTCMKTS:ECTM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 27,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.86%. This is a boost from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.04. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.