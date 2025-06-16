ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Down 50.7% in May

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 6.8%
OTCMKTS:ECTM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 27,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing wells and horizontal natural gas development wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA’s interest in the development wells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ECA Marcellus Trust I
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is D-Wave’s Latest $400M Sales Agreement a Dilution Deal-Breaker?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Iran Conflict Fuels Fertilizer Stocks’ Bullish Setup
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- SoundHound’s AI Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.