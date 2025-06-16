Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Declines By 45.5%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $15.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. Electric Power Development has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

