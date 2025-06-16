FANUC Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FANUC Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FANUC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 250,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,736. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. FANUC has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Get FANUC alerts:

FANUC (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. FANUC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 billion. Research analysts expect that FANUC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded FANUC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FANUY

About FANUC

(Get Free Report)

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.