Highline Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 133,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 29,384 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 229.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $405.57 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

