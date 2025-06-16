Contrasting AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AudioCodes and SUNation Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 6.32% 10.47% 5.92% SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and SUNation Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $242.47 million 1.13 $15.31 million $0.56 16.53 SUNation Energy $56.28 million 0.10 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than SUNation Energy.

Risk & Volatility

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNation Energy has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AudioCodes and SUNation Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 1 0 1 0 2.00 SUNation Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

AudioCodes currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.56%. Given AudioCodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than SUNation Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AudioCodes beats SUNation Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services. The company also offers One Voice Operations Center, a voice network management solution; Device Manager for administering business phones and meeting room solutions; AudioCodes Routing Manager for handling call routing in VoIP networks; and User Management Pack 365 simplifies user lifecycle and identity management across Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business deployments. In addition, it provides AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams, a portfolio of managed services for simplifying Teams adoption; appliances for Microsoft Skype/Teams for Business, such as survivable branch appliances, CCE, and CloudBond 365; and a range of value-added voice applications comprising SmartTAP, Voca, VoiceAI Connect, and Meeting Insights. Further, the company offers managed services; and AudioCodes Live Platform is a SaaS solution that enables service providers to offer their business customers a seamless migration to uCaaS solutions, such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom Phone. It primarily markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and sales representatives to original equipment manufacturers, network equipment providers, and systems integrators, enterprises, carriers, and distributors in the telecommunications and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

