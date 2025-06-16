M. Kraus & Co Makes New $216,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M. Kraus & Co bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3%

Altria Group stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

