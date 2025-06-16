Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $67,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $216.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

