Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.30.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $402.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.50 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

